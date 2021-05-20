Advertisement
WECHU to release details on accelerated distribution of AstraZeneca second doses
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:56PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- With the first doses of AstraZeneca being paused across most of the country, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is looking into expediting the distribution of second doses.
The details are still being worked out, but medical officials say anyone who had a first dose of the vaccine and didn’t have a serious reaction should have little to no issue with a second dose.
Residents can also choose to wait for a second dose of a different vaccine at a later date.
Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says details on the expedited distribution of AstraZeneca should be available next week.