WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old man has died from drowning in the waters of Lake Erie near Wheatley Provincial Park.

Chatham-Kent OPP and Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services responded to the report of a possible drowning in the area around 4:07 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man went into the lake and appeared to be under water for about10 minutes. He was brought out of the water and CPR was conducted.

The man was transported to the hospital by EMS but pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say a name will be released at a later date once next of kin is notified.