    • $253,320 in drugs seized in Chatham

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have seized $253,320 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine and arrested a 22-year-old man.

    On Tuesday, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed two Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Search Warrants on Keil Drive South in Chatham as part of an on-going investigation.

    The suspected drugs were recovered and seized for analysis. Police also seized about $22,000 in property obtained by crime, a loaded Glock handgun, digital scales, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian currency.

    The 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with the following:

    • unauthorized possession of a firearm,
    • possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition,
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,
    • careless storage of ammunition,
    • careless storage of a firearm, and
    • three counts of possession of a control substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The man was transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing.

    A 19-year-old Chatham woman is to be located and charged with the same offenses.

