$253,320 in drugs seized in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police have seized $253,320 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine and arrested a 22-year-old man.

On Tuesday, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed two Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Search Warrants on Keil Drive South in Chatham as part of an on-going investigation.

The suspected drugs were recovered and seized for analysis. Police also seized about $22,000 in property obtained by crime, a loaded Glock handgun, digital scales, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian currency.

The 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with the following:

unauthorized possession of a firearm,

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition,

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

careless storage of ammunition,

careless storage of a firearm, and

three counts of possession of a control substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing.

A 19-year-old Chatham woman is to be located and charged with the same offenses.