WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 25 year plan ready to be presented to the public in Amherstburg

    A sign for the Town of Amherstburg can be seen in this undated photo. (Source: Town of Amherstburg) A sign for the Town of Amherstburg can be seen in this undated photo. (Source: Town of Amherstburg)
    Share

    The Town of Amherstburg is ready to present its official plan to the public.

    Scheduled to take place on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Libro Centre, the review of the plan will go over natural heritage preservation, economic development goals, and land use.

    According to a statement from the town, it will serve as the framework for growth and development until 2046.

    "The updated Official Plan will shape the future of Amherstburg, ensuring a healthy, resilient, and vibrant community for generations to come. Our residents have used their voices to spark the vision for the Amherstburg of tomorrow," said Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb.

    Residents, business owners, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend the presentation at the Libro Centre to learn more about the Official Plan.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News