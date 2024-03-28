25 year plan ready to be presented to the public in Amherstburg

The Town of Amherstburg is ready to present its official plan to the public.

Scheduled to take place on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Libro Centre, the review of the plan will go over natural heritage preservation, economic development goals, and land use.

According to a statement from the town, it will serve as the framework for growth and development until 2046.

"The updated Official Plan will shape the future of Amherstburg, ensuring a healthy, resilient, and vibrant community for generations to come. Our residents have used their voices to spark the vision for the Amherstburg of tomorrow," said Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb.

Residents, business owners, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend the presentation at the Libro Centre to learn more about the Official Plan.