24-year-old man drowns in Lake Erie near Leamington: OPP

Essex County OPP say a 24-year-old man has died after swimming with friends in Lake Erie.

Police received a report of a possible drowning near Seacliff Beach in Leamington on Monday around 2:25 p.m.

Members of the Leamington detachment OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS arrived on scene at 24 Seacliff Drive West. Seacliff Beach in Leamington, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)

Investigation determined that a 24-year-old man was in the water while swimming with friends when he failed to resurface.

“When his friends returned to the shore he was no longer with them,” says OPP media relations officer Steven Duguay. “His friends asked for others on the beach to help with locating him.”

He says the man was pulled from the water by the civilian bystanders.

Life saving measures were initiated by the civilians and continued by paramedics. Police say the man was transported to hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.