WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 426 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,460 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,768 people who have recovered.

WECHU says there are 226 active cases, with 129 cases identified as Variants of Concern. There are 18 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are community acquired

1 is outbreak related

13 cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak.

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: