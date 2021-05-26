WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Wednesday.

Two women from the community in their 60s are the latest deaths. It is unknown if the women were vaccinated.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 426 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,436 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,713 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in the hospital and six are in the ICU.

There are 297 cases that are currently active, including 159 identified as Variants of Concern.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

7 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

1 is outbreak related

3 cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

