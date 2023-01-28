21-year-old arrested after crashing into hydro pole, fleeing the scene

A 21-year-old has been arrested after they allegedly crashed into a hydro pole overnight and fled the scene of the crash, Chatham-Kent police said.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 1:47 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash located on Centre Side Road in Chatham, Ont.

Police said a pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole causing “extensive” damage. The 21-year-old driver failed to remain at the scene, but was arrested by police a short time later.

As a result, a 21-year-old from Chatham was arrested on an outstanding warrant and issued a summons for fail to remain and careless driving.