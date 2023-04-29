$200K in damages after fire at Average Joe's Sports Bar

Damages are estimated at $200,000 after a fire broke out at Average Joe's Sports Bar in Riverside on Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to Average Joe's Sports Bar, located on Lauzon Road, at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Traffic was closed on the busy street in both directions for the cleanup and the investigation.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue, the cause of the fire is “undetermined.”