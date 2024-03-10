WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 2 rollover collisions in downtown Windsor within hours of each other on the same street

    A rollover collision in downtown Windsor was followed by a separate rollover collision on the same street, within a one-minute walking distance of the first collision, according to multiple neighbours in the area.

    A photo posted to social media by Bashar Al Mafalni shows a rollover collision at the corner of Wyandotte and Pelissier Streets around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

    A dark blue sedan appears to have been flipped upside down.

    A few hours later, photos of a separate rollover collision were posted to social media at the corner of Wyandotte Street and Windsor Avenue.Rollover on Wyandotte Street and Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Source: Danielle Lizzie)

    In this second collision, a black sedan appears to be flipped upside down.

    The two intersections are within a one-minute walking distance of one another.

    CTV News reached out to Windsor police for more details on the collisions and the status of the drivers’ condition, but officers said they could not provide details this weekend.

    CTV News spoke with multiple neighbours about the collisions but none wanted to go on camera.

