$2-billion acute care hospital in Windsor-Essex expected to cost more
The $2-billion acute care hospital in Windsor is now expected to cost more due to inflation.
“It's unfortunate. Arguably, we should be cutting the ribbon right now and we're not,” says Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj.
The rezoning application was originally approved five years ago, but due to appeals over the location by the group CAMPP, the Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital planning process – the project was put on hold.
CAMPP lost the final court decision in May of 2021.
Musyj says plans for phase 1.3 (formerly stage 2) will be submitted to the ministry of health this month and the hope is to get a shovel in the ground in 2026.
The acute care hospital is expected to open in 2030 as further delay will likely increase construction costs.
"The goal here is to hopefully get non-residential construction costs at a 3 per cent growth rate - which was prior to COVID, which is where it was sitting,” says Musyj. “It's not there now. It's 7 -8 per cent per year and as I stated as Statistic Canada stated - for the first quarter of 2022 it was 13 per cent for non-residential."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Weight loss may mean a risk of death for older adults, study shows
A new study shows that weight loss in older adults is associated with early death and life-limiting conditions.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Kitchener
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
London
Police respond to reports of a stabbing
Around 3 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing near 602 Queens Ave. in the Old East Village in London, Ont.
‘Oh no, not again’: Alleged attack at mosque brings back bad memories for London, Ont. Muslims
An alleged hate-motivated incident at a Toronto, Ont. area mosque last week has brought back memories of an attack in London, Ont. in June of 2021.
Woodstock woman charged in child pornography investigation
Police have laid child pornography charges against a Woodstock resident.
Barrie
Barrie teen faces serious charges for paintball attack at basketball court
Three friends were shooting hoops behind a community centre in the Barrie's south end when they say they were suddenly under fire from a white and black Jeep with at least four people inside, their faces covered with ski masks.
Fiery head-on collision in Barrie under investigation
One person is in hospital after a head-on crash in Barrie Sunday evening
Bitter sweet ending to maple syrup season
As warmer temperatures begin to move through parts of Ontario this week, maple syrup producers are preparing for an early end to the season.
Northern Ontario
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions
As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.
Ottawa
Crash in Kingston closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a collision in Kingston. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The hidden costs of having a vehicle stolen
Auto theft has surged in recent years and while police have made significant gains to stop criminals in their tracks and recover those cars and trucks, there remains frustration for victims, who are not always covered by insurance.
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
Toronto
BREAKING | One person dead, another seriously injured after crash in Oshawa, Ont.
One person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.
Toronto man shocked after $60,000 truck bought from dealership turns out to be stolen
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
Family defrauded nearly $12,000 by fake Domino's delivery driver in Brampton
Another woman is speaking out after she says her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino’s pizza.
Montreal
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
'They were scared for their lives': Montreal mosque vandalized during Ramadan
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
Frustration mounts for Quebecers still without power five days after ice storm
Frustration was mounting on Monday for Quebecers still without power five days after a major ice storm, as the province's hydro utility worked to reconnect the remaining homes and businesses cut off from the grid.
Atlantic
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
Historic church gets $10-million offer from anonymous donor: 'maybe from heaven'
The largest wooden church in North America faced potential demolition until an anonymous donor turned up with a $10-million offer.
Winnipeg
Several drivers impacted by problem with fuel at Selkirk gas station
A quick stop at a Selkirk gas station turned into a headache for several drivers due to a problem with the fuel in one of the station's gas tanks.
'It's absolutely destroying cars': Pothole problems plaguing Winnipeg streets
It's pothole season in Winnipeg and drivers are taking notice.
Get a first look at the future of the former Bay building in downtown Winnipeg
New photos from the Southern Chiefs Organizations (SCO) reveal what Winnipeggers can expect for the future of the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Winnipeg.
Calgary
Man charged for allegedly drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women
Calgary police say a Rocky View County man is facing charges for crimes targeting women working in the sex trade, the culmination of an investigation that began last month and involves the extensive search of a home just outside city limits.
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Edmonton
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
Hundreds sit down to dinner at Hope Mission's annual Easter banquet
For nearly a century, the Hope Mission has been helping vulnerable Edmontonians access hot meals and Easter is one of its biggest events of the year.
Vancouver
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologizes for comment about Vancouver fans
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologized to Vancouver fans Monday morning after causing a stir on the weekend, when he seemed to throw some shade at his former city.
Lakefront B.C. lodge built by the 'Timber Kings' on sale for less than $2M
An 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge, built by the company featured on HGTV's Timber Kings, is for sale in B.C.'s Peace Region – and it's not much more expensive than the average home in Vancouver.
Online drug trafficking on the rise, police need resources to respond, study says
There's a growing trend of online encrypted drug dealing that a study says needs more attention by police.