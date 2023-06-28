2 beaches closed, swimming not recommended at 4

If your plans for the Canada Day weekend involved cooling off at a local beach, there are a few you may want to avoid.

According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s latest beach sampling data, two beaches have been closed while swimming is not recommended at six due to high bacterial levels.

Sandpoint Beach and Belle River Beach are closed as both sampled E.coli levels of 1000. While swimming is not recommended at Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach due to E. coli levels above 200.

Cedar Beach and Cedar Island Beach remain open and are safe for swimming.

The health unit conducts beach water quality monitoring at eight public beaches at least once a week to ensure the bacterial counts in the water are below provincial standards.

Beach sampling takes place every Monday, or Tuesday after a long weekend. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, it will be resampled on Wednesday of the same week.

The WECHU website offers the most up to date sampling data for residents to check before hitting the beach.