19-year-old driver dies after crash in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police say a 19-year-old man has died and a 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash.

Emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle collision at McNaughton Line East and Caledonia Road in Chatham Township around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

A 2002 Ford Sport Trek was travelling east bound on McNaughton occupied by a 19-year-old man driver and a 19-year-old woman passenger.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway, rolled several times and ejected both occupants. As the vehicle came to a resting position, it ignited.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics. The passenger was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and subsequently air-lifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Unit is investigating. If you have any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Constable Lisa Rodger at lisaro@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.