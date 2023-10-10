Windsor

    19 cell phones, suspected drugs seized after argument escalates: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police have seized 19 cell phones, a Taser and suspected drugs after an argument escalated.

    At 2:25 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham for a disturbance.

    Upon arrival, police learned the man and woman engaged in a verbal argument that escalated. Police say they formed grounds to arrest both for assaulting each other.

    Upon a search incident to arrest, officers say a large quantity of various suspected controlled substances and Canadian currency were found on the woman. Police say she was also found to possess drug paraphernalia, 19 cell phones, and a conducted energy weapon.

    The 35-year-old Chatham man was charged with assault. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of Nov. 20, 2023.

    The 32-year-old Chatham woman was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and nine counts of failing to comply with a release order. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

