17-year-old caught going more than double speed limit on Essex County road

Essex County OPP have charged three drivers with stunt driving, including a 17-year-old who was clocked going more than double the speed limit.

On Saturday around 11:16 p.m., police stopped the teen in a vehicle travelling 145 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/hr zone on County Road 20 near Kratz Sideroad in Kingsville. Police stopped a vehicle going 145 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/hr zone in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: OPP)

On Sunday around 2:35 a.m., a vehicle was observed travelling at 165 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone on Highway 3 near Sexton Sideroad in Tecumseh. As a result, this vehicle was stopped and investigated.

A 40-year-old of Leamington resident was charged with stunt driving and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and having care or control of vehicle with cannabis in open original packaging contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.

On Sunday around 3:58 a.m., a vehicle was seen travelling 147 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone on Highway 3 near Graham Sideroad in the Town of Kingsville. As a result, an officer conducted a traffic stop of the speeding vehicle.

A 35-year-old Kingsville resident was charged with stunt driving.

A 30-day-driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute for all three drivers.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.