17 tickets handed out during traffic blitz in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police handed out 17 tickets during a traffic enforcement blitz in the region.

Police conducted the enforcement throughout the municipality, specifically on Charring Cross Road in Harwich Township; McCreary Line, Communication Road and Longwoods Road in Chatham Township; and St. Clair Street & McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham.

The tickets were for various offences relating to speeding.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service reminds motorists to obey the speed limit. Speed is a significant factor in collisions with severe and fatal injuries,” said a police statement. “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Make it a priority when you drive.”