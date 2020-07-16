WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, including 11 in the agri-farm sector.

Of the new cases, six are in the community.

As of Thursday, there are now 1,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1248 people who have recovered.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there are still 150 active cases in the agri-farm sector.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are also six workplaces experiencing outbreaks, one manufacturing facility in Leamington and five in the agriculture sector — four in Kingsville and one in Leamington.

There are currently two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status – Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Riverside Place in Windsor.

