WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported that another person has died related to COVID-19 and there are 11 new cases in the region.

Of the 11 new cases, four are workers from the agri-farm sector and seven are in the community.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,840 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 1,230 people who have recovered.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said it is with “great regret,” the health unit reports another COVID related death in the community.

A woman in the community in her 70s who was positive for the virus died in the hospital following complications related to COVID-19.

“I would like to express my condolences to family and on behalf of our team and the entire staff at WECHU,” Dr. Ahmed said.

The number of deaths in Windsor-Essex has reached 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are currently two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status – Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Riverside Place in Windsor.

There are also six workplaces experiencing outbreaks, one manufacturing facility in Leamington and five in the agriculture sector — four in Kingsville and one in Leamington.