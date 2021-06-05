LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Saturday, a man in his 70s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 428 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,625 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,034 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

8 cases are community acquired

3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 18 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. There are currently 91 variants of concern that are active.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

258,357 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

A total of 297,894 doses have been administered to WEC residents