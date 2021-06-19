LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 7,000 vaccines are being distributed per day in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Saturday.

The new death is a woman in her 60's from the community.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,773 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,277 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

six case are community acquired

seven cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

three cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

one workplace with a COVID-19 outbreak

one community outbreak

There are nine Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital.

The health unit website says 1,933 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

267,942 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

A total of 375,539 doses have been administered to WEC residents