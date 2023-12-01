14-year-old girl charged with assault after alleged attack at school
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 14-year-old girl after she allegedly assaulted another girl at school.
On Nov. at 1:12 p.m., officers responded to the Chatham-Kent Secondary School on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham for an assault investigation.
Through investigation, police say they learned the youth followed the victim and attacked her without provocation. The alleged attack continued until bystanders intervened.
Police say the victim sought medical attention for her injuries.
On Nov. 29 at 10:21 p.m., the 14-year-old Chatham youth turned herself in to the police. She has been charged with assault. She was released to a parent with conditions and a future court date.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
Appeal rejected in case of man who had duffel bag with 100 lbs. of cannabis
In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeal of a man who was found with 100 lbs. of cannabis near Banff in 2017.
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
Kitchener
-
Greens win second seat at Queen's Park in Kitchener Centre byelection
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
-
Male taken into custody after allegedly firing at police in Six Nations
Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.
-
Kitchener restaurant robbed 3 times in 1 night, owner says
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
London
-
Youth caught with loaded handgun, drugs and cash: LPS
The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces severeal charges.
-
Cyclist transported to trauma unit after early morning collision
The London Police Traffic Management Unit is investigating after an early morning collision involving a cyclist and a car.
-
Here's why a $25-million anonymous donation isn’t funding winter shelter beds
City hall finds itself balancing immediate needs against long-term strategies to address the homelessness crisis. On Tuesday, city council approved 120 temporary overnight shelter spaces across four locations at a total cost of $3 million.
Barrie
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
-
Driver escapes single-vehicle crash relatively unscathed
One person managed to escape a serious collision near the border of Barrie and Oro-Medonte Thursday evening relatively unscathed.
-
Wasaga Beach CAO makes allegations of a cover-up by the previous administration
Wasaga Beach's chief administration officer dropped a political bombshell in council on Thursday, with allegations the previous administration engaged in questionable behaviour.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in New Liskeard
Few details are available, but there is a heavy police presence Friday morning near Highway 11 and Bedard Drive in New Liskeard.
-
Suspect in triple stabbing in Sudbury charged with attempted murder
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody is facing attempted murder and other charges after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
-
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
Toronto
-
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
-
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
-
Fines for parking illegally in Toronto lots increased today. Here's what you need to know
The fines for drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property have increased today.
Montreal
-
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
-
Legault calls on teachers to end strike for sake of schoolchildren
Teachers must stop striking for the sake of the children, Quebec Premier François Legault said on Friday. More than 65,000 teachers in union group the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) have been on an unlimited general strike since Nov. 23.
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
Atlantic
-
3 youths in custody after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
A school in the Halifax area has been placed under a hold and secure after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
-
Minimal changes in Maritime gas prices
The price of gas did not change in Prince Edward Island overnight, while there were minor changes in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Calgary
-
1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.
-
Body found in Forest Lawn; death appears non-criminal: police
Calgary police are investigating a death in Forest Lawn.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Seasonal start to the weekend ahead of warmup early next week
Temperatures in and around Calgary were in the low double-digits to kick off Friday with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -19 in some locations.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters working to get fire at west-end home under control
A west Edmonton home was damaged in a fire Friday morning.
-
Eastbound Ellerslie Road traffic slow due to crash
Traffic in Ellerslie was affected by a crash early Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A couple cool days and a chance of Sunday flurries
Edmonton hit a high of -1 C on Thursday and should be two or three degrees below 0 C today and Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Man shot, killed by police after alleged threats at Abbotsford hospital
A man who was allegedly wielding a weapon and threatening staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver Island residents charged in suspected drug-trafficking ring linked to Hells Angels
Federal prosecutors have approved two dozen drug-trafficking charges against six people from Vancouver Island with alleged ties to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
-
B.C. files application for Canada's first unexplained wealth order: minister
The British Columbia government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada, the province's solicitor general said, calling the orders a “powerful tool” to clamp down on the proceeds of criminal activity.