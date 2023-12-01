14-year-old girl charged with assault after alleged attack at school

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 14-year-old girl after she allegedly assaulted another girl at school.

On Nov. at 1:12 p.m., officers responded to the Chatham-Kent Secondary School on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham for an assault investigation.

Through investigation, police say they learned the youth followed the victim and attacked her without provocation. The alleged attack continued until bystanders intervened.

Police say the victim sought medical attention for her injuries.

On Nov. 29 at 10:21 p.m., the 14-year-old Chatham youth turned herself in to the police. She has been charged with assault. She was released to a parent with conditions and a future court date.