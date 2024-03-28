14-year-old driver facing charges after aggressive driving complaint

Chatham-Kent police say a 14-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger are facing charges after a report of aggressive driving.

Officers responded to a report of an aggressive driver traveling southbound on Communication Road, overtaking vehicles in a dangerous manner on Wednesday.

Officers quickly attended the area, resulting in a vehicle stop on Chatham Street North in Blenheim.

Upon investigation, police say they discovered that the vehicle was being driven by a 14-year-old while the 16-year-old registered owner was a passenger in the back seat.

As a result, the driver was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for driving without a license. The owner was issued summons for permitting an unlicensed person to drive and allowing a person under 16 to drive.

“We remind the public to verify the qualifications and age of anyone driving their vehicle to ensure compliance with licensing regulations and prioritize road safety,” say police.

