WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and no additional deaths.

According to numbers released Thursday morning, the total has reached 996, including 566 people who have recovered.

One person is a worker in the agri-farm sector, six are in the community, two are close contacts and five remain under investigation.

The number of deaths in Windsor-Essex remains at 66. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Only two long-term care facilities are still experiencing outbreaks.

The random community testing continues Thursday in Amherstburg at the Libro Centre from 10 am until 4 p.m.

The testing will then move to Tecumseh on Friday at the Zehrs Parking lot at 400 Manning Road. To enter testing area, access via Manning Road parking lot entrance. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, over 400 people were tested at the drive-thru testing in Kingsville.

This is in addition to the two COVID-19 assessment sites.

In Chatham-Kent, a total of 146 people have tested positive for COVID-19.