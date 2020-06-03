WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are five new cases of COVID-19 in the region and no additional deaths.

According to numbers released Wednesday morning, the total has reached 982, including 566 people who have recovered.

Three of the five new cases are healthcare workers.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they do not know which facilities the healthcare workers are employed.

“We are still waiting the details on some of these cases, all we can say is they are healthcare workers,” says Ahmed.

The other two cases are in the community. There were no migrant workers who tested positive in the recent numbers.

“Over the last month or so the community transmission is going down in our community,”says Ahmed.

Ahmed says the region is moving in the right direction, and he hopes if everyone follows the public health recommendations, the area will be in an even better spot soon.

The number of deaths in Windsor-Essex remains at 66. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes. Only two long-term care facilities are still experiencing outbreaks.