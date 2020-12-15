WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 136 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,899 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,971 people who have recovered.

This is the second triple-digit day in a row for in the region. On Monday, Windsor-Essex had a record 195 new cases.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

35 cases are outbreak related

8 cases are household contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

87 cases are still under investigation

The health unit says there are 837 active cases. WECHU says 53 people are in the hospital with confirmed cases and 10 are in the ICU. In Windsor, there are also 67 patients in the hospital with suspected COVID-19, but are waiting for results.

There are 24 outbreaks in the region, including a major outbreak at a long-term care home. WECHU says The Village at St. Clair has at least 63 confirmed cases of the virus. There are also 11 cases still under investigation.

“Unfortunately it has already spread in that facility and now our goal is containment,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Ahmed says there are several protocols already in place at long-term care homes.

Six other LTC and retirement homes are experiencing outbreaks.

There are also 11 workplace outbreaks, including six in the agri-farm sector in Leamington and Kingsville.

“The farm cases are evolving at this time,” says Ahmed.

The health unit says there are also three community outbreaks, two school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 91. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.