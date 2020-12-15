WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is trying to help contain a major COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in the region.

WECHU says The Village at St. Clair has at least 63 confirmed cases of the virus. There are also 11 cases still under investigation.

“Unfortunately it has already spread in that facility and now our goal is containment,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Ahmed says there are several protocols already in place at long-term care homes to help protect residents and staff.

“It is concerning because there are a number of protective layers that have been added to protect these facilities, and despite all of that, the virus somehow still makes it through to reach out to the staff and residents,” says Ahmed.

The Schlegel Villages website posted a statement saying the massive round of resident and team member testing continues. As of Monday night, the facility said there was a total of 48 positive resident cases and 25 team members who have now tested positive.

“Team members from our central Schlegel Villages support office in Kitchener are on-site and everyone is working together to gain a full understanding of the scope of the outbreak while supporting all of the residents,” according to the Schlegel Villages statement.

The facility is home to 256 residents.

“With this widespread transmission within the facility, it does pose some risks to the residents and we will be working with the facility to identify all of those issues and try out best to address those concerns,” says Ahmed.

The health unit will address short-term issues immediately and make long-term recommendations to prevent it from happening again.

Six other LTC and retirement homes are experiencing outbreaks.

There are also 11 workplace outbreaks, including six in the agri-farm sector in Leamington and Kingsville, and three community outbreaks, two school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.