13 drivers charged with speeding in 2 hours in Tilbury
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 11:36AM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police were cracking down on speeders in Tilbury.
Members of the traffic unit conducted speed enforcement on Mill Street on Wednesday.
In two hours, 13 motorists were stopped and charged with speeding.
Police are reminding drivers to slow down.