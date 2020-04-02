WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 128 cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 36 new cases.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed confirmed Thursday there are three outbreaks in long-term care homes.

“This is now shifting our attention to the most vulnerable in our community,” says Ahmed.

The most recent case reported is at Lifetimes on Riverside.

There are also two confirmed cases in the staff population of Country Village Homes in Woodslee, and one in the staff of AMICA in Windsor, Ahmed confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,237 people tested in Windsor-Essex, with 268 pending.

An 81-year-old man died Tuesday night in the Intensive Care Unit in Windsor, the region’s first death.



