12 people arrested after $700,000 in retail thefts reported at Windsor Home Depot stores

The Windsor Police Service’s Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 12 people after over $700,000 in thefts were reported at Home Depot stores in the city.

Officers from the POP Unit joined Home Depot loss-prevention teams at its two Windsor locations for a targeted operation aimed at thwarting retail theft on Sept. 28 and 29.

Police say Home Depot’s two local stores have reported $700,000 in thefts over the last six months alone.

“People sometimes think of retail theft as a victimless crime, but the reality is that it can cost retailers millions, lead to higher prices for consumers and result in people losing their jobs,” said Jason Crowley, Acting Deputy Chief of Operations. “Through operations like this, we’ll continue to work with businesses to prevent and deter thefts and ensure shoplifters are held responsible.”

In total, the POP Unit arrested 12 people, recovered over $3,500 in stolen merchandise, and seized three stolen vehicles, including a Land Rover valued at $140,000.

In addition to retail theft charges, three of the suspects also face outstanding arrest warrants.

The specialized POP Unit was launched in 2018 to focus on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.