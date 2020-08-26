WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

It’s been two weeks since the region advanced to Stage 3 of reopening and WECHU officials are happy there hasn’t been a spike in new cases.

“So far over the last two weeks the numbers are definitely encouraging,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

As of Wednesday, the region has had a total of 2,477 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,331 people who have recovered.

WECHU says three new cases are close contacts of other people who tested positive and two are still under investigation.

Eight people are in hospital with the virus and two patients are in the ICU.