$12,000 in drugs and a firearm seized by Windsor police

A recent drug bust has led to the Windsor police seizing a loaded firearm and $12,000 in drugs.

On Wednesday, police found a person who they said was suspected of trafficking drugs at a parking lot in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.

Officers arrived on scene and boxed the suspect’s vehicle in. The suspect allegedly rammed a police car in an attempt to drive away, but failed.

The suspect was taken out of the vehicle and a struggle to arrest them occurred. During which, police said an officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The officer was taken to hospital, treated and later released.

Among the items seized by Windsor police included a loaded Glock 26 nine millimetre handgun, 19 tablets of diazepam, 15 and a half tablets of oxycodone, three cell phones and $11,880 in Canadian money.

A 21-year-old has been charged with several drug and weapon related charges.