WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $12,000 in drugs and a firearm seized by Windsor police

    Source: Windsor police/X. Source: Windsor police/X.
    Share

    A recent drug bust has led to the Windsor police seizing a loaded firearm and $12,000 in drugs.

    On Wednesday, police found a person who they said was suspected of trafficking drugs at a parking lot in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.

    Officers arrived on scene and boxed the suspect’s vehicle in. The suspect allegedly rammed a police car in an attempt to drive away, but failed.

    The suspect was taken out of the vehicle and a struggle to arrest them occurred. During which, police said an officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury

    The officer was taken to hospital, treated and later released.

    Among the items seized by Windsor police included a loaded Glock 26 nine millimetre handgun, 19 tablets of diazepam, 15 and a half tablets of oxycodone, three cell phones and $11,880 in Canadian money.

    A 21-year-old has been charged with several drug and weapon related charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News