$11-million investment to help relieve supply chain congestion at Port of Windsor

The Essex Terminal Railway Company and federal government are investing $11.2 million to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced $5-million in funding Tuesday under the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF).

“The need for additional infrastructure to store goods at the Port of Windsor is critical to maintaining a competitive, resilient and fluid supply chain. The contribution I am announcing today will solve capacity issues, create good jobs, and grow the Windsor regional economy,” said Alghabra.

The funding will support a project at the port that will increase warehousing capacity and speed up loading activities, such as transferring cargo from a truck to a rail car.

"This significant federal investment grows jobs and solidifies Port Windsor's position as a key trade hub at the centre of North American supply chains and electric vehicle and battery manufacturing,” said Kusmierczyk.

The Essex Terminal Railway Company is contributing $6.2 million, bringing the total investment to $11.2 million.

The investment will also help increase the capacity and efficiency of Morterm Limited’s transload activities.