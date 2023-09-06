$100K motion for Jackson Park Bandshell turned down

The bandshell at Jackson Park hasn’t been used for public functions in over 30 years but the city’s Community Services Standing Committee hopes it will make a comeback.

The committee turned down a motion to allocate $100,000 for a feasibility study and community consultation involving the bandshell.

“I think it's a missed opportunity,” said Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante, who forwarded the motion. “I think preserving it at that site and repurposing it at that site is the optimal way to go.”

Instead of the $100,000 plan, the committee agreed to up to $15,000 for public consultation which would be handled by the parks department.

“I want it to stay. Absolutely,” said Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie. “I supported the idea of, ‘Okay let's maybe do some tours and let people know about the history there,’ which is something we really don't need to allocate much funds towards.”

A subsequent motion was brought forward.

“The intent of the subsequent motion was to consult based on parameters and those parameters excluded a feasibility study that would restore the bandshell,” Constante noted.

The bandshell was built in the 1950s, replacing the original from the 1920s. The land surrounding the bandshell is being used by the city for storage.

Limited access to the band shell is a barrier to a quick solution, as is the adjacent Windsor Stadium, which is owned by the public school board.

“You also heard from administration saying, ‘Look, we're re-doing Lanspeary Park eventually and we're talking about putting a stage there’,” McKenzie pointed out. “They're talking about doing a stage downtown, part of the city hall esplanade project.”

Costante feels that a partnership with the public board is possible and could be beneficial.

“The bandshell, Jackson Park. All of these spaces can contribute together to a really robust sports and entertainment district that services a specific market,” said Costante.

The motion for community consultation will go before council later this month.

“We believe the overall condition is it's a solid building so to see it continue to be preserved, if that's the direction of council, certainly that's something we can continue to do,” said James Chako, executive director of parks.

Costante believes there is an opportunity to create a valuable amenity in the downtown area, “It's about cultivating that fabric in our core much like what we're seeing across the river in Detroit.