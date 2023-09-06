$100K motion for Jackson Park Bandshell turned down

Entrance into Windsor's Jackson Park. (File) Entrance into Windsor's Jackson Park. (File)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver