1,519 Windsor-Essex high school students suspended due to incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is suspending 1,519 Windsor-Essex high school students on Wednesday due to out of date immunization records.

WECHU says the Immunization of School Pupils Act requires public health units to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school and to enforce a school suspension for incomplete immunization information.

The health unit first issued over 13,000 notices in June.

The following steps will occur once a student/parent/guardian provides the WECHU with an updated immunization record:

The record will be updated,

The student/parent/guardian and the school principal will be informed,

The suspension will be lifted, and

The student can return to school.

Immunization clinics are available at the Health Unit today and throughout the week. While appointments are not required, you can visit wechu.org/getimmunized for more information on clinic times and to book an appointment.

Immunization records are accepted in person between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at our Windsor and Leamington offices. The student’s primary health care provider can also fax updated immunization records to the WECHU at 519-258-7288.