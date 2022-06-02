'Staggering number': 13,000 Windsor-Essex secondary students face suspension over immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 13,710 secondary students face suspension in September if their vaccination records are not up to date.

The health unit sent out letters of notification to the students and their parents this week.

Medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says some of the students have likely received their immunizations, but have not recorded it in the system.

“13,000 is a staggering number,” says Nesathurai.

WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis says it is a large undertaking for the health unit staff. They will be working on providing education and notification leading up to the September deadline.

The health unit does not yet have an updated number for elementary immunization records.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, students must be immunized against measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, meningococcal, varicella and polio, or have a valid medical, or conscience or religious belief exemption on file at the health unit.

Students with incomplete immunization records at the start of the 2022/2023 school year (September) will receive a suspension notice, suspending them from school for up to 20 days.

Nesathurai is also encouraging youth in Grade 7 and older to get the HPV vaccine to protect against HPV-related infections and cancers. He says only one per cent is vaccinated against HPV in the region.

Booking an appointment at a WECHU Immunization Clinic:

The health unit is hosting daily clinics in the community and at the Health Unit offices by appointment only. Public health nurses will be available to update the student’s immunization record and/or administer vaccines for Hepatitis B, HPV, and Meningococcal disease if needed. An appointment can be booked online at www.wechu.org/getimmunized or by calling 519-258-2146 Ext. 4500.

Registering your child’s immunization record with the health unit: