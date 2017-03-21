

Some startling data about electricity prices, and its impact on hospitals.

According to Ontario's New Democrats, the hydro bill at Windsor Regional Hospital has gone up nearly 50 percent in five years.

The NDP cites data received from a Freedom of Information request that shows double digit increases in hydro bills for Windsor Regional, as well as for hospitals in London, Hamilton and at three facilities in the Toronto area.

According to the documents, the hydro bill for Windsor Regional has climbed from nearly $1.8-million in 2011 to more than $2.6 million in 2016.

Kevin Marshall, the Director of Corporate Services Facilities, admits their hydro costs have increased. But he suggests it's due to their aging facilities.

“Infrastructure at both campuses are quite old and that's why we're out to build a new hospital” says Marshall. “If you see what's happened at Humber hospital where they've added square footage, they've got a brand new hospital and they're using less energy than they did at their other sites.”

The New Democrats argue the rise in energy costs is occurring at the same time the Liberal government is underfunding health care, and putting even more pressure on patient care.