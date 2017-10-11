

CTV Windsor





It was all a big misunderstanding.

That is what Windsor's Nick Horvath says he was told after he was kicked out of the Red Wings home opener at Little Caesars Arena for throwing an octopus onto the ice.

As CTV Windsor reported on the weekend, Horvath claims security staff told him he would be banned for life from Red Wings games after the stunt during last Thursday’s game versus the Minnesota Wild. Horvath threw an octopus onto the ice during the national anthem.

Horvath says he has since been in contact with team officials who are welcoming him back into the arena, and they also say he was never banned for life.

In fact, Horvath tells CTV Windsor the NHL team is considering some form of compensation.

Horvath, who calls himself a Red Wings superfan, says he plans to sell the gift to raise money for veteran’s charity in the U-S.

The tradition of throwing octopus onto the ice at Red Wings games dates back to 1952 at Olympia Stadium. The eight legs represented the number of playoff victories needed to win the NHL’s Stanley Cup. Countless octopi have hit the ice since then.

Horvath says he doesn’t want the tradition to die with the new arena.

“I hope it lives on” says Horvath. “I’m happy I brought it to Little Caesars Arena.”

Horvath notes he wasn’t the only one to throw an octopus onto the ice, and adds he has been overwhelmed by support from the public.

Horvath still has a misdemeanor ticket to answer to for the stunt, from the Detroit Police Department.