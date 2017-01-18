

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Youth Centre is handing over the keys to a Harley-Davidson motorcycle after 30,000 was raised in their lottery.

The money raised in the Windsor Youth Centre's Harley Davidson lottery will help local homeless youth.

The WYC sold almost 3,000 tickets in its first ever big prize lottery.

The winner, Randal Campbell, collected his prize on Wednesday from the Thunder Road Harley Davidson.

"I don't believe it," said Campbell in a news release. When he was called about his wining ticket, he broke into an impromptu rendition 'Born to be Wild.'

An official prize ceremony, with the winner; WYC staff and Thunder Road staff, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at Thunder Road Harley-Davidson on Huron Church Rd., the dealer who helped provide the two wheeled grand prize.

"It's nice to help the youth of our community," said Rob Reeb, general manager at Thunder Road. "It’s a great partnership and it's been great to work with people who do so much for the youth in the city."