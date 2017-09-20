Windsor University Faculty Association ratifies new deal
University of Windsor welcome centre, Dec. 7, 2016 (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 9:36AM EDT
Members of the Windsor University Faculty Association ratified a new contract Tuesday night.
Ninety-three per cent voted in favour of the four-year contract.
WUFA union represents about 800 professors at the university.
The deal is the result of months of negotiations, the university had requested a conciliator at the end of June.
Key issues for the union included workload, and 'respect' for faculty and governance.