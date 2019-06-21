

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor men are facing pot-related charges after a traffic stop in Manitoba.

Officers with the RCMP Roving Traffic Unit conducted a traffic stop east of Brandon on Highway 1 in the RM of Cornwallis on June 14 at 4:40 p.m.

The traffic stop led to a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of 60 kilograms of cannabis.

Police arrested Douglas Durham, 39, and Richard King, 60, both from Windsor.

Both men have been charged with possession for the purpose of distributing, possession of illicit cannabis, possession of over 30 grams, and possession of unstamped cannabis and have been released for court scheduled in Brandon on Aug. 8.

"While recreational cannabis is legal, this seizure shows that there is still illicit cannabis in our communities and police will continue to enforce this," said Staff Sgt. Kyle McFadyen. "The only way to know your cannabis is safe is to purchase cannabis through approved distributors as outlined in the federal Cannabis Act and the provincial Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act."

RCMP officers say they remain fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent, as those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities.

If anyone has any information regarding drugs or any other criminal activity, please contact your local police agency or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.