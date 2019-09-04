

Chatham-Kent police say they want to ensure there are no more victims after receiving new information about a convicted sex offender.

In 2011, the Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Section completed an investigation involving Ron Inghelbrecht, 56, regarding sex-related offences.

Inghelbrecht was convicted of sexual assault and two counts of being in possession of child pornography in 2012.

Police say they have recently received new information and investigators want to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with information regarding Inghelbrecht is urged to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024.