

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police will now be allowed to take their lunch break within the community as part of a new pilot project.

The aims of the project is to allow officers to continue to have scheduled meal breaks during their 12 hours shifts while still remaining visible within the community.

The project is being touted as a “win-win situation.”

Uniformed officers can now take their breaks at restaurants or private residences, which could lead to more community exposure and engagement.

Officers remain deployable while on break if a situation arises where they are required.