WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crash reported on E.C. Row Expressway off ramp at Dougall

    The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police responded to a crash near E.C. Row Expressway and Dougall Avenue.

    It happened on the eastbound off-ramp at Dougall around 10:14 p.m. on Sunday.

    Reports on social media indicated a vehicle was on fire.

    CTV News has contacted Windsor police for details.

