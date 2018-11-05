

CTV Windsor





A major investigation is underway in Middlesex Centre after the discovery of three bodies within a vehicle north west of London.

Police were called around 10 a.m. Sunday after the discovery of the bodies in the area of Bodkin Road and Jones Drive.

Police are considering the deaths as suspicious. The OPP have launched an investigation through the Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the OPP West Regional Criminal Operations, Forensic Identification Services, the Coroner’s office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology office.

The nature and cause of the deaths is currently being investigated.

Police closed the area of Bodkin Road northbound at Jones Drive while they conducted their investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Middlesex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.