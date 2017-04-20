Featured
Windsor police investigating poster threatening singer Jackson Browne
Threatening poster aimed at Jackson Browne displayed in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 1:51PM EDT
A strange poster has been found near downtown Windsor, threatening an American singer booked to perform in the city tonight.
Jackson Browne is scheduled to perform at Caesars Windsor at 8 p.m.
The threatening posters were found in 1500 blocks of Victoria and Dougall.
Windsor police are investigating.
CTV's Rich Garton will have more details tonight at 6.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.