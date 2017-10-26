Windsor police investigate pharmacy robbery
Windsor police are investigating a pharmacy robbery at 3850 Dougall Ave. in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 7:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2017 10:14AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating yet another pharmacy robbery.
Officers responded to a call at the IDA Lifestyle Pharmacy and Candy Bar at 3850 Dougall Ave. around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say two suspects left with a quantity of narcotics.
Witnesses claim they fled the scene in a black SUV.
No injuries are reported.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.