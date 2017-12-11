

A 25-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after he allegedly made threats with a BB Gun.

Windsor police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Wellington Avenue on Saturday at approximately 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man in possession of a gun who was threatening to shoot other occupants in the residence.

Officers arrived on scene, and contained the residence.

Some of the people inside had fled the house prior to police arrival, met with officers on scene, and provided a name and physical description of the man who had allegedly pointed a firearm.

Investigation determined that in total there had been seven people inside the residence when a disturbance had broken out.

Some of the people left the house, and were confronted by the suspect male who allegedly pointed a handgun at them as they were leaving in a vehicle.

The remaining occupants exited the contained residence calmly under police direction.

The suspect male was identified as he exited and arrested without incident.

Officers seized a BB gun that resembled a pistol at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Mohamad Ibrahim, 25, from Windsor, is charged with pointing a firearm, three counts of uttering threats and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.