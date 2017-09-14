

CTV Windsor





The next in a series of ward meetings is set to be held Thursday night.

Councillor Joanne Gignac will host a meeting for her constituents in Ward 6 at the WFCU Centre - until 8 p.m.

Riverside, which is in Ward 6, was one of the harder hit areas of the city with basement flooding following rain storm two weeks ago.

As well councillor Gignac, members of city administration are expected to attend to help answer questions.