Featured
Volunteer board fired at Leamington District Memorial Hospital gift shop
Leamington District Memorial Hospital is shown in this file photo in Leamington, Ont., on Tuesday, May 14, 2013. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 11:58AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 3:45PM EST
Members of the auxiliary volunteer board have been fired at Leamington District Memorial Hospital gift shop after a dispute over operation.
The volunteer board says it has “unfortunately has been the culmination of a tenuous and strained relationship between the auxiliary and senior management team which originated with their failure to address a blatant conflict of interest due to the position of an individual within the senior management team.”
Hospital spokesman Bill Baker says the gift shop will remain open. Baker says the Auxiliary and volunteers are vital to the operation of the hospital.
The Leamington District Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has operated the gift shop within LDMH since the 1950s.
“I am angered and saddened by the unnecessary and drastic actions taken (Tuesday) morning,” said Maureen Sutherland, former president of LDMH auxiliary. “We have exhausted every avenue to maintain our relationships and to come to a mutually agreeable solution with the senior management team of LDMH, and to preserve our volunteer program.”
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- OMB rules in favour of City of Windsor for east Pelton area
- Downward trend continues for Windsor ER visits
- Volunteer board fired at Leamington District Memorial Hospital gift shop
- Windsor and Tecumseh present motion in ongoing class-action bingo lawsuit
- Salvation Army needs $50K to reach goal for Christmas Kettle campaign