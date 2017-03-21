

CTV Windsor





University of Windsor has earned the top spot on the list of "Canada's Rising Stars,” according to UniversityHub.

Each year, the social networking platform publishes the Canadian University Rankings, including the five universities to watch.

The site says it includes thousands of unedited university reviews from real students and alumni.

The top University of Windsor strengths are listed as health services, academic counselling/support and campus security services.

UniversityHub says Ryerson University was second and University of Lethbridge was third.